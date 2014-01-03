Jan 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 86,405.07 million rupees Open interest* : 835,884 Total Traded Quantity : 1,290,668 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.6200 85.9000 85.3100 85.3575 48526 7370.09 86104 9398 EURINR 25-Feb-14 86.1900 86.4000 85.8600 85.8900 3285 267.46 3107 453 EURINR 26-Mar-14 86.7500 86.8500 86.5000 86.5000 363 5.64 65 22 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.1400 103.3900 102.9125 103.0000 35592 8634.59 83739 11933 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.9000 104.0125 103.5500 103.6050 3589 261.45 2520 595 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.3800 104.5400 104.2000 104.2000 553 8.14 78 37 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 105.0000 105.0000 104.9500 104.9900 492 1.05 10 6 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.8000 105.8000 105.4000 105.4000 10 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.5900 60.3650 59.5900 59.9050 9290 1807.72 30067 5511 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 60.4125 60.6450 60.2250 60.2750 1593 61.71 1021 183 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.2000 61.2000 61.2000 61.2000 3 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7100 62.9075 62.5150 62.5475 507157 65275.22 1041092 60382 USDINR 25-Feb-14 63.0975 63.2950 62.9175 62.9500 104257 2050.39 32492 2632 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.4700 63.6850 63.3000 63.3300 51200 443.69 6988 612 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.9000 64.1100 63.7300 63.7675 36635 111.21 1739 171 USDINR 28-May-14 64.2075 64.4400 64.1675 64.1450 20148 47.38 736 45 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.6500 64.8000 64.5100 64.5800 7084 10.99 170 17 USDINR 28-Jul-14 65.0050 65.2000 64.7500 64.7500 1407 29.15 448 44 USDINR 26-Aug-14 65.3750 65.5000 65.2000 65.2000 1943 18.26 279 28 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 1328 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.7500 65.7500 65.7500 65.7500 1419 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.3000 66.7000 66.3000 66.7000 10 0.53 8 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)