Jan 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 58,351.86 million rupees Open interest* : 816,662 Total Traded Quantity : 886,977 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.5925 85.5925 84.9800 85.2750 47648 3463.70 40661 7493 EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.7550 85.8350 85.5100 85.7775 3529 170.51 1989 425 EURINR 26-Mar-14 86.2125 86.3400 86.1700 86.3400 450 16.21 188 41 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.7500 102.7500 102.3075 102.5650 32399 4618.08 45047 9287 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.1825 103.3625 102.9400 103.2050 3467 165.55 1605 471 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.8500 103.9625 103.6600 103.7925 571 12.35 119 45 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 488 0.52 5 3 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 104.5500 10 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.9500 60.1700 59.8425 59.9175 10740 1360.84 22671 4040 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 60.4275 60.5100 60.2150 60.2250 1511 49.24 815 95 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.6950 62.8000 62.5300 62.6125 490603 46950.33 749431 47105 USDINR 25-Feb-14 63.0400 63.1850 62.9275 63.0000 108369 1182.44 18757 1438 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.4125 63.5700 63.3275 63.4050 50880 267.74 4221 300 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.8600 63.9900 63.7800 63.8125 36774 28.80 451 44 USDINR 28-May-14 64.2000 64.3400 64.1250 64.1700 20347 38.39 598 37 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.6200 64.6200 64.5200 64.5225 7270 14.00 217 26 USDINR 28-Jul-14 65.0000 65.0000 64.9000 64.9000 1606 13.05 201 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)