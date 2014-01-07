Jan 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 60,531.95 million rupees Open interest* : 821,805 Total Traded Quantity : 926,196 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.3500 85.4975 85.2250 85.3625 47746 3367.13 39441 6713 EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.9000 86.0200 85.7500 85.8550 3588 107.38 1250 258 EURINR 26-Mar-14 86.4975 86.5000 86.3200 86.3500 498 4.49 52 19 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.3200 102.8700 102.3200 102.7675 28629 4093.59 39848 8094 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.2800 103.4600 103.2000 103.3725 3567 96.72 936 347 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.0000 104.0900 103.8800 104.0900 578 1.35 13 11 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.7000 104.7000 104.7000 104.7000 488 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.9500 105.1425 104.9500 105.1425 14 0.42 4 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.0300 60.1650 59.8800 59.9075 10357 1484.57 24731 4593 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 60.4125 60.5000 60.2500 60.2525 1793 66.52 1101 331 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.7750 60.7750 60.7750 60.7750 4 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.6500 62.7675 62.5325 62.5550 495769 50184.76 800991 46859 USDINR 25-Feb-14 63.0000 63.1550 62.9300 62.9525 110570 986.30 15645 1332 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.3675 63.5450 63.3250 63.3425 50977 121.32 1913 188 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.8750 63.9550 63.7425 63.7800 36856 13.93 218 42 USDINR 28-May-14 64.3000 64.3000 64.2200 64.1525 20342 1.99 31 4 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4675 64.5100 64.4675 64.5100 7270 0.45 7 2 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.4650 66.0800 65.4600 65.4600 1328 0.33 5 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 1419 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.7000 66.8500 66.5000 66.8500 12 0.47 7 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)