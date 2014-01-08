Jan 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 56,504.70 million rupees Open interest* : 806,883 Total Traded Quantity : 857,682 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.2800 85.2800 84.6725 84.7150 41235 4463.91 52529 8392 EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.5800 85.7300 85.2125 85.2575 3608 210.72 2465 482 EURINR 26-Mar-14 86.0000 86.0000 85.8150 85.8150 499 0.52 6 4 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.4600 102.6200 102.2800 102.3425 26264 4409.34 43053 7843 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.0275 103.2325 102.9175 102.9550 3447 140.56 1364 329 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.7000 103.8875 103.5500 103.5825 569 2.80 27 26 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.3000 104.3000 104.0025 104.2075 488 0.83 8 8 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 11 0.31 3 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.7000 59.7250 59.3900 59.5675 11952 1389.71 23345 4468 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.9450 60.0000 59.7700 59.9175 1667 71.58 1195 270 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.4375 60.4375 60.2500 60.2500 3 4.59 76 7 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.4475 62.5375 62.3250 62.3575 485957 43903.86 703409 42214 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.8175 62.9325 62.7250 62.7425 111448 1148.90 18293 1750 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.2400 63.3150 63.1225 63.1450 50930 278.13 4402 320 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.6925 63.7400 63.5575 63.5875 39003 277.47 4362 208 USDINR 28-May-14 64.0200 64.0650 63.9500 63.9800 22388 174.37 2724 153 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4000 64.4425 64.3100 64.3200 7414 27.09 421 31 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)