Jan 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 57,045.84 million rupees Open interest* : 854,006 Total Traded Quantity : 870,341 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.7000 84.8250 84.5150 84.7125 43429 3606.21 42585 6519 EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.3175 85.3175 85.0625 85.2225 3577 136.67 1604 284 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.7000 85.8000 85.6850 85.7125 517 1.80 21 8 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.6350 102.7700 102.2600 102.4225 35197 4613.09 45029 7600 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.3000 103.3525 102.8975 103.0425 3692 155.30 1506 364 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.8500 103.9500 103.6000 103.6600 604 4.98 48 21 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.4275 104.4275 104.2500 104.3500 487 0.42 4 4 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.5000 59.6050 59.2300 59.3475 12001 1076.06 18115 3649 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.9150 59.9475 59.6050 59.7100 1592 17.58 294 98 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.2100 60.2300 60.1500 60.1975 3 0.18 3 3 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.4675 62.4700 62.1525 62.2650 512603 45266.80 726722 39116 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.8050 62.8500 62.5425 62.6525 112205 1368.91 21834 1906 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.8000 63.8000 62.9500 63.0425 50592 193.14 3064 275 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.6775 63.6950 63.3850 63.4725 38540 342.35 5388 192 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9550 63.9550 63.8000 63.8600 22402 6.39 100 13 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.3700 64.3750 64.1300 64.2300 7481 122.95 1910 59 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.8250 64.8250 64.4500 64.4500 3394 132.48 2106 12 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 1943 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.0000 65.7525 65.0000 65.0100 1329 0.20 3 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.4000 65.4000 65.4000 65.4000 1419 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.7100 66.2000 65.4100 66.2000 999 0.20 3 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.