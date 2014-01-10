Jan 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 58,148.69 million rupees Open interest* : 874,591 Total Traded Quantity : 890,249 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.6425 84.6800 84.2950 84.3550 46805 3235.07 38305 6584 EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.1100 85.1200 84.8200 84.8900 3845 91.02 1071 282 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.5500 85.5500 85.3500 85.4000 564 9.40 110 29 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.0200 85.0200 85.0200 85.8300 82 0.51 6 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.4650 102.4925 101.7525 101.8600 38017 4951.69 48507 8325 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.1300 103.1300 102.3850 102.4650 3124 235.75 2297 475 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.3000 104.3000 103.0300 103.0875 616 13.52 131 40 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 486 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.5000 104.5000 103.3100 103.7650 11 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.3100 59.3300 59.0575 59.1500 11934 1017.69 17198 3302 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.6275 59.6450 59.4425 59.5300 1237 49.52 832 191 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.9000 59.9000 59.9000 59.9000 4 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.2100 62.2100 61.9600 62.0450 528115 45969.83 740628 44084 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.5550 62.5950 62.3450 62.4100 117319 2148.10 34403 2450 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.0050 63.1750 62.7500 62.9700 49178 303.13 4820 406 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.3525 63.3575 63.1900 63.3000 38781 94.21 1489 148 USDINR 28-May-14 63.7000 63.7350 63.6225 63.7200 22363 9.11 143 16 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.0900 64.0900 63.9375 64.0450 7391 12.17 190 21 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.6500 64.6500 64.6500 64.6500 1943 4.72 73 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.4300 65.4300 64.9500 64.9500 1334 1.05 16 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.2000 65.2000 65.2000 65.2000 1419 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.2000 66.3000 66.0000 66.1000 23 1.46 22 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)