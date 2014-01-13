Jan 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 59,289.40 million rupees Open interest* : 905,333 Total Traded Quantity : 922,825 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.3825 84.4700 84.1350 84.1975 50134 2786.60 33066 6208 EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.8625 84.9700 84.6375 84.6825 4274 145.15 1713 360 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.4000 85.4000 85.2000 85.3000 569 1.45 17 7 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.7000 101.8675 101.2400 101.3925 39422 3757.82 37000 7562 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 102.4100 102.4600 101.8100 101.9700 3807 319.98 3133 627 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.0000 103.0000 102.4600 102.5000 619 15.51 151 24 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 486 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.7600 103.7600 103.6625 103.6625 17 0.73 7 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.4200 59.7375 59.4200 59.6550 9451 1247.18 20910 4120 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.9900 60.0900 59.9000 60.0025 1376 39.18 653 156 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.2750 60.5075 60.2750 60.4000 10 0.48 8 4 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.6100 61.7550 61.5575 61.6300 545904 47016.15 762539 47522 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.1150 62.1300 61.9325 61.9950 124145 2592.36 41792 2822 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.8000 62.8000 62.3475 62.4075 48647 978.12 15666 777 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.9000 62.9775 62.7950 62.8425 38471 293.90 4674 323 USDINR 28-May-14 63.2700 63.3225 63.1700 63.2700 22464 73.30 1159 42 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.9300 63.9300 63.5775 63.6125 7450 20.87 328 33 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.2000 64.2000 64.0000 64.0400 3391 0.26 4 4 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.3000 64.3000 64.3000 64.3000 1943 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 1334 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.4000 65.4000 64.8000 64.8000 1419 0.13 2 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)