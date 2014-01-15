Jan 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 70,639.96 million rupees Open interest* : 887,815 Total Traded Quantity : 1,105,815 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.1925 84.3375 83.9125 83.9750 49867 3136.44 37298 7521 EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.7000 84.8150 84.3825 84.4400 4700 183.31 2168 403 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.2000 85.3000 84.9425 85.0700 586 5.02 59 18 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.3750 101.5575 100.9500 101.2800 38581 3670.71 36248 7715 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 101.9800 102.1400 101.5300 101.8475 4706 290.90 2856 704 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.4875 102.6000 102.1725 102.4000 673 16.57 162 35 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.5000 103.5000 102.9500 103.2000 486 1.65 16 13 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 17 0.21 2 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 105.0325 105.9000 105.0325 105.9000 1 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.4800 59.4800 58.9925 59.1200 10342 1224.62 20699 4507 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.5500 59.6600 59.3700 59.4800 1043 53.84 905 241 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.6750 62.6750 61.5650 61.6375 520817 59081.38 957562 48830 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.0350 62.2300 61.9400 62.0050 132106 2443.61 39364 2673 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.5500 62.6325 62.3500 62.4125 49125 290.62 4651 397 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.9900 63.0000 62.8000 62.8800 36768 201.12 3198 157 USDINR 28-May-14 63.3250 63.3600 63.1800 63.2100 22409 9.11 144 22 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.6950 63.7475 63.5275 63.7475 7499 26.65 419 29 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.9300 64.1500 63.9300 64.1500 3390 0.19 3 3 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.3000 64.3000 64.3000 64.3000 1944 3.34 52 6 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.7000 64.9950 64.3150 64.3150 1336 0.26 4 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.3000 65.3000 64.7875 64.7875 1419 0.20 3 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)