Jan 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 49,129.78 million rupees Open interest* : 883,790 Total Traded Quantity : 749,680 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 83.9800 84.1975 83.7300 83.8200 48364 3397.80 40476 6650 EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.5125 84.6525 84.2200 84.3200 7866 679.15 8046 978 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.1300 85.1300 84.7075 84.8475 592 9.59 113 27 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.6000 85.7975 85.3500 85.3650 87 1.20 14 7 EURINR 26-Sep-14 84.2500 93.0000 84.2500 93.0000 0 1.42 16 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.0900 101.1500 100.5625 100.6525 39451 4388.48 43522 7696 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 101.7300 101.7350 101.1325 101.2225 4666 282.47 2785 668 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.3000 102.3000 101.7375 101.8500 603 14.89 146 29 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.6500 102.6500 102.3750 102.3750 490 0.51 5 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 58.9400 58.9600 58.7950 58.8375 10923 742.99 12618 2336 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.2675 59.3425 59.1700 59.2050 1060 23.94 404 117 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.6750 59.6750 59.6200 59.6200 4 0.48 8 4 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.6700 61.7950 61.5650 61.6000 507412 36625.79 593951 35395 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.1000 62.1750 61.9350 61.9725 139479 1818.19 29314 1752 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.5350 62.5700 62.3350 62.3875 48447 798.89 12800 652 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.0000 63.0000 62.7575 62.7700 39179 287.98 4581 324 USDINR 28-May-14 63.2450 63.3000 63.1800 63.1525 22409 7.78 123 15 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.6000 63.6150 63.5000 63.5100 8035 47.89 753 44 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.3500 64.3500 64.2500 64.2500 1944 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 1336 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 1419 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.5925 65.5925 65.5925 65.5925 24 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)