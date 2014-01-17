Jan 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,313.87 million rupees Open interest* : 878,329 Total Traded Quantity : 967,133 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 83.7825 83.8975 83.5625 83.8175 46588 3508.95 41927 6953 EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.2500 84.3500 84.0125 84.2575 7535 267.42 3178 599 EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.8000 84.8000 84.5725 84.8000 628 3.56 42 20 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.3025 85.3025 85.3025 85.3025 82 0.43 5 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.4500 101.3575 100.2600 101.2375 37185 6737.87 66863 10532 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 101.1700 101.8875 100.8225 101.8400 5167 443.74 4374 881 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 101.8800 102.3800 101.3875 102.3750 621 5.92 58 41 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.3700 103.1000 101.9900 103.0500 493 4.21 41 20 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 17 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.6000 103.9900 103.6000 103.9700 4 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 58.8500 59.1200 58.8500 59.0625 10301 711.68 12067 2647 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.4450 59.4500 59.2250 59.4300 1144 20.88 352 106 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.6500 59.7750 59.6500 59.7750 14 0.84 14 5 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.5800 61.6800 61.3850 61.6325 490702 47171.59 766790 44447 USDINR 25-Feb-14 61.9150 62.0400 61.7600 61.9950 153054 3234.48 52256 2983 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.3450 62.4300 62.1675 62.3725 49040 369.06 5925 508 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8000 62.8500 62.5800 62.7875 38138 500.01 7968 761 USDINR 28-May-14 63.0600 63.2225 62.9475 63.2100 25030 291.10 4612 333 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.4225 63.5000 63.4225 63.5000 8130 37.25 587 46 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 3437 3.20 50 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 1019 1.30 20 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)