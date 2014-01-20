Jan 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 46,744.33 million rupees Open interest* : 855,838 Total Traded Quantity : 719,450 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 83.6500 83.6500 83.4200 83.5625 42579 3013.34 36067 5940 EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.1700 84.1700 83.8900 84.0125 7203 279.57 3328 441 EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.5000 84.6000 84.4400 84.5300 736 14.03 166 22 EURINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.3025 82 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 89 1.97 23 7 EURINR 26-Jun-14 86.0000 86.0000 86.0000 86.0000 16 0.69 8 2 EURINR 28-Jul-14 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 2 0.17 2 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.3000 101.4800 101.2375 101.4375 36001 3575.43 35269 5850 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 101.8500 102.0000 101.7725 101.9925 5717 196.40 1927 339 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.4000 102.5975 102.2775 102.5975 649 7.38 72 20 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.0225 103.2200 103.0225 103.2200 491 2.37 23 6 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.3425 59.4325 59.1275 59.2275 10293 719.10 12132 2847 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.6675 59.7800 59.5000 59.5950 1010 12.47 209 117 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.9500 59.9500 59.9500 59.9500 15 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.7125 61.7925 61.6100 61.6975 455032 34809.49 564100 33663 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.1000 62.1400 61.9650 62.0450 162709 3403.07 54830 2424 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.5000 62.5100 62.3500 62.4300 49950 241.97 3876 264 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.6525 62.9500 62.6525 62.8675 40962 403.13 6412 357 USDINR 28-May-14 63.3375 63.3900 63.1800 63.3375 24941 57.26 905 39 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.6200 63.6500 63.6200 63.6500 8205 4.77 75 5 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.0000 64.0000 64.0000 64.0000 3438 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.2500 64.2500 64.2500 64.2500 1944 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.5500 64.5500 64.5500 64.5500 1336 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.8500 64.8500 64.8500 64.8500 1419 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.7225 65.7225 65.7225 65.7225 1019 1.31 20 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)