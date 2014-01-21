Jan 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 74,601.85 million rupees Open interest* : 868,586 Total Traded Quantity : 1,154,136 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 83.5000 83.8650 83.3100 83.8325 42875 4386.25 52469 9582 EURINR 25-Feb-14 83.8850 84.3100 83.7575 84.2750 9016 480.87 5721 805 EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.4000 84.7500 84.3000 84.7450 806 14.12 167 36 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.2500 85.2500 85.2500 85.2500 83 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.2100 101.9075 101.0250 101.7725 38192 5034.00 49623 9558 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 101.8650 102.4100 101.5675 102.2725 6485 259.00 2541 629 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.4200 102.9000 102.2000 102.8000 680 7.58 74 40 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.8500 103.8500 102.6100 102.6100 492 0.52 5 5 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 17 0.31 3 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 58.9875 59.2700 58.7825 59.1725 10431 1146.95 19444 4420 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.2000 59.5800 59.1600 59.4725 1572 93.86 1582 408 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.7250 59.7250 59.7250 59.7250 14 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.5975 61.9800 61.5025 61.9475 458591 57944.98 938524 52772 USDINR 25-Feb-14 61.9500 62.3250 61.8450 62.2900 170358 3791.13 61040 4071 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.3150 62.6900 62.2400 62.6450 49233 557.11 8915 546 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.7675 63.1325 62.6875 63.0800 41640 374.56 5957 259 USDINR 28-May-14 63.1000 63.4700 63.1000 63.4600 21720 493.69 7806 286 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.5000 63.8125 63.5000 63.8050 8244 13.11 206 16 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.0100 64.1000 64.0100 64.1000 3438 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.3950 64.3950 64.3950 64.3950 1944 3.22 50 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.6000 64.6000 64.6000 64.6000 1336 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.9500 65.4950 64.9500 65.1700 1419 0.26 4 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)