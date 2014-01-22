Jan 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 69,605.58 million rupees Open interest* : 825,468 Total Traded Quantity : 1,047,763 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.0550 84.2475 83.7300 83.8825 32945 4275.39 50925 8466 EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.5500 84.6775 84.1725 84.3325 9462 406.36 4816 932 EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.9800 85.1200 84.6450 84.7925 890 17.66 208 56 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.0800 102.5100 101.7700 102.4400 29254 7736.81 75687 13161 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 102.6800 103.0000 102.2800 102.9875 9028 1012.11 9851 1689 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.3000 103.5250 102.8550 103.4875 1189 77.33 748 127 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.5000 104.0500 103.3000 104.0250 508 6.74 65 21 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.2500 104.2500 104.2500 104.2500 18 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.2000 103.2000 103.2000 103.2000 4 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.3500 59.6825 59.2450 59.3725 11063 1363.43 22945 4936 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 58.7525 60.0000 58.7525 59.7175 1764 57.52 963 285 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.2000 60.2000 59.9875 59.9950 40 2.52 42 7 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.9975 62.1000 61.8225 61.9375 427194 50059.51 807984 49706 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.3700 62.4250 62.1700 62.2750 175326 3642.53 58465 3758 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.6675 62.7875 62.5350 62.6350 51304 462.76 7386 481 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.1200 63.1900 62.9500 63.0600 36793 374.43 5945 91 USDINR 28-May-14 63.5000 63.5500 63.3000 63.4025 21865 32.79 517 44 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.8300 63.8800 63.7000 63.7200 8613 72.16 1131 54 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.1000 64.1675 3509 5.13 80 7 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.3000 64.3000 64.3000 64.3000 1944 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 1336 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.6000 64.6000 64.6000 64.6000 1419 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)