Jan 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 71,554.88 million rupees Open interest* : 821,933 Total Traded Quantity : 1,087,594 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 83.8000 84.6100 83.4500 84.4500 33488 5415.88 64268 11151 EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.4700 85.0575 84.3950 84.9200 14011 1166.55 13761 1775 EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.9500 85.5000 84.8375 85.3675 2151 174.28 2044 381 EURINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.2500 83 1.80 21 5 EURINR 26-Sep-14 84.0200 92.5500 84.0200 92.5500 0 1.77 20 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.4700 103.0000 102.4700 102.7650 29007 5101.48 49630 8633 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.1650 103.4875 103.1100 103.2925 11751 730.55 7072 1203 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.6875 104.0000 103.6700 103.8500 1532 56.58 545 105 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.4000 104.5000 103.5000 104.3000 515 3.86 37 14 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.8000 105.0000 104.0000 104.8500 22 0.73 7 7 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 5 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.3600 59.5675 59.2650 59.3875 9494 1133.13 19070 3928 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.6700 59.8700 59.6000 59.7025 1794 47.99 803 163 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.0025 60.1000 60.0000 60.0000 41 0.84 14 7 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.9600 62.1150 61.8850 61.9350 407148 52322.77 843888 48126 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.4000 62.4475 62.2350 62.2950 183043 4499.77 72176 4468 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.7000 62.8000 62.6000 62.6475 54172 480.29 7659 521 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.1200 63.2050 63.0300 63.0650 38900 235.59 3734 125 USDINR 28-May-14 63.4700 63.5500 63.3875 63.4450 22492 106.16 1672 77 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.8500 63.8700 63.7200 63.7400 8775 73.22 1148 45 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.8500 64.1800 63.8500 64.0050 3509 1.54 24 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India