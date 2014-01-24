Jan 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 114,440.7 million rupees Open interest* : 908,066 Total Traded Quantity : 1,755,705 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.8250 86.2000 84.8250 85.8225 31174 4345.28 50944 9259 EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.4000 86.6225 85.1950 86.2600 19168 1206.50 14067 2148 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.5000 86.8050 85.5000 86.6375 2470 51.29 595 203 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.1700 104.3000 103.1700 104.1775 29248 6715.18 64811 12646 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.8300 104.8000 103.7675 104.6775 18905 1731.68 16623 2808 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.3650 105.3000 104.2975 105.1500 2076 103.19 985 246 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 105.0000 105.8700 105.0000 105.6275 534 10.43 99 33 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.5000 106.1900 105.1500 105.7050 57 3.81 36 9 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 106.0000 106.5000 105.2500 106.2675 19 1.49 14 5 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 106.8000 106.8000 106.8000 106.8000 9 0.64 6 2 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.5700 61.5200 59.5700 61.2825 6013 2985.81 49382 9369 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 60.3375 61.7925 60.3275 61.5100 2829 336.72 5535 1305 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.4800 62.0800 60.4800 61.8500 137 10.05 164 45 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.0400 62.8050 62.0400 62.7175 427392 80532.15 1291450 71445 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.4900 63.2100 62.4525 63.0750 224472 13833.93 220385 11198 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.4500 63.4800 62.3350 63.3925 61376 1504.93 23858 1300 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.2000 63.8600 63.2000 63.7900 41113 534.57 8421 484 USDINR 28-May-14 63.6225 64.1400 63.5700 64.1050 23461 236.76 3708 226 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.9425 64.4000 63.9000 64.3750 11999 273.45 4267 218 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.5000 64.7000 64.4125 64.7000 3637 21.85 339 9 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.9000 65.0000 64.9000 64.9875 1945 0.52 8 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.2000 66.5000 66.2000 66.5000 32 0.53 8 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)