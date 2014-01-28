Jan 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 145,445.12 million rupees Open interest* : 888,589 Total Traded Quantity : 2,213,393 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.4650 86.5000 85.3325 85.3875 16105 4642.72 54048 8859 EURINR 25-Feb-14 86.8650 86.9225 85.7775 85.8325 37397 2872.03 33274 4988 EURINR 26-Mar-14 87.2000 87.2000 86.1850 86.2200 4409 269.59 3115 641 EURINR 28-Apr-14 87.0000 87.0000 86.5375 86.5475 116 2.16 25 9 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 104.9625 105.0175 103.5525 103.6275 14853 6871.21 65881 11316 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 105.5475 105.6400 104.0700 104.1375 28467 3118.80 29765 4934 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 106.7475 106.7475 104.5725 104.6200 2327 106.84 1015 257 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 106.2975 106.3275 105.2000 105.2000 549 4.02 38 14 GBPINR 28-May-14 106.5000 106.5000 104.0000 104.0000 66 0.85 8 5 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 104.6500 104.6500 104.6500 104.6500 20 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.5275 61.6175 60.6450 60.7225 4051 1347.48 22040 4352 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.9500 61.9750 60.9800 61.0425 3611 525.75 8555 1724 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 62.1400 62.2375 61.2725 61.3275 200 5.64 91 22 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.4950 61.6000 61.4950 61.5475 1 0.12 2 2 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2100 63.2925 62.5725 62.6075 269429 93775.92 1491143 83567 USDINR 25-Feb-14 63.5575 63.6000 62.8975 62.9300 346159 28836.74 456277 24348 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.8775 63.8900 63.2225 63.2600 72877 2129.61 33526 1952 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.1950 64.2100 63.6125 63.6350 43960 511.24 8007 444 USDINR 28-May-14 64.4000 64.5000 63.9500 63.9750 23571 155.96 2429 158 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.7100 64.8250 64.2775 64.3100 12675 267.13 4135 210 USDINR 28-Jul-14 65.1000 65.1000 64.7000 64.7000 3926 0.19 3 3 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.2000 65.2000 65.2000 65.2000 1338 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.6000 65.6000 65.6000 65.6000 1419 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.8675 66.8675 66.8675 66.8675 1019 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.4025 66.7000 66.2600 66.2600 44 0.80 12 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)