Jan 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 134,741.1 million rupees Open interest* : 915,427 Total Traded Quantity : 2,068,104 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.9125 85.1975 84.8225 84.9875 8920 2026.14 23856 3524 EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.6200 86.0675 85.2025 85.9575 43003 4974.57 58140 10060 EURINR 26-Mar-14 86.0000 86.5000 85.6500 86.3650 5133 428.68 4984 747 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.0975 86.8325 86.0975 86.8175 287 23.91 277 29 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.5800 103.5800 102.9600 103.1250 10127 2162.92 20977 2969 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 104.1600 104.2625 103.4200 104.1050 30206 5950.25 57315 11296 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.4300 104.7700 103.9000 104.5550 4102 545.30 5235 836 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.8000 105.2500 104.4400 105.0625 625 15.82 151 31 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.4000 60.4025 60.1125 60.1925 2504 398.50 6616 1340 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 60.9725 61.2800 60.4125 61.2325 5365 1205.27 19810 4988 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.7500 61.7500 60.7500 61.5000 601 37.15 606 169 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.2000 61.2000 61.0000 61.0000 3 0.12 2 2 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.3975 62.4075 62.1150 62.1975 148436 35820.44 575823 23560 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.7500 62.9575 62.4300 62.8975 482169 77042.84 1229332 66073 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.0000 63.2900 62.7700 63.2350 77311 2681.07 42581 2416 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.3850 63.6800 63.1525 63.6250 46785 630.92 9961 570 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9000 64.0375 63.4900 63.9600 23479 165.92 2607 200 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.9800 64.3500 63.8100 64.3500 15325 530.59 8299 341 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.2125 64.7000 64.1525 64.6750 4244 23.25 362 36 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.5000 65.0000 64.5000 65.0000 1993 0.91 14 11 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.1100 65.3500 65.1100 65.3500 1338 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.1400 65.7000 65.1400 65.7000 1419 0.85 13 13 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.8600 66.2000 65.8600 66.0500 1020 0.20 3 3 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.9600 66.5500 65.9000 66.4000 1032 75.43 1138 27 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)