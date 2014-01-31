Jan 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 82,071.20 million rupees Open interest* : 800,893 Total Traded Quantity : 1,248,349 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.2200 85.4975 84.9200 85.3525 41435 4446.58 52190 9608 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.6100 85.9000 85.3500 85.7950 5445 348.35 4070 647 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.8500 86.0400 85.7525 86.0000 402 5.16 60 12 EURINR 28-May-14 85.9000 85.9000 85.9000 85.9000 89 0.09 1 1 EURINR 26-Sep-14 85.3000 94.2000 85.3000 94.2000 0 1.62 18 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.4500 103.8750 103.2275 103.7200 33216 5396.38 52118 10643 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.9550 104.3725 103.7200 104.2325 4460 360.89 3469 567 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.3050 104.9000 104.3050 104.8000 633 25.31 242 34 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.0000 105.0000 104.4600 104.4600 61 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 20 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.2600 61.7250 60.9300 61.6225 5387 1342.57 21867 5006 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.4900 62.0500 61.4500 61.9775 1154 24.44 396 158 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.7975 63.1800 62.6950 63.0875 525277 66988.52 1064511 69256 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.2000 63.5100 63.0475 63.4250 81509 2537.15 40095 3023 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4850 63.8950 63.4400 63.7825 52429 487.98 7660 357 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8350 64.2500 63.8000 64.1375 23510 59.18 924 78 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.2000 64.6150 64.2000 64.5275 15831 42.79 665 40 USDINR 28-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8525 4253 3.63 56 4 USDINR 26-Aug-14 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 1993 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.2500 65.2500 65.2500 65.2500 1338 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 1419 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 1032 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)