Feb 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 68,934.59 million rupees Open interest* : 765,139 Total Traded Quantity : 1,036,660 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.1975 85.2100 84.8650 85.0200 42113 4540.00 53389 7327 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.4500 85.6025 85.3000 85.4200 5438 163.00 1908 302 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.9300 86.0000 85.8500 86.0000 405 0.43 5 5 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.6875 103.6875 102.6900 102.7500 28588 5891.47 57057 9524 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.2625 104.2650 103.2400 103.2775 4207 244.72 2360 460 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.4000 104.6000 103.7775 103.8450 655 16.58 159 34 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.9500 104.9500 104.4000 104.4000 51 3.66 35 12 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.7775 62.0100 61.4725 61.8500 6749 1177.81 19072 3502 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 62.0250 62.3250 61.8675 62.1600 1266 57.91 931 230 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 4 0.06 1 1 USDINR 25-Feb-14 63.0525 63.1650 62.8600 62.9325 493301 55413.29 879270 53425 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.3925 63.5050 63.2125 63.2800 83271 1098.67 17344 1550 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.2000 64.2000 63.6200 63.6900 53485 308.77 4846 265 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9975 64.2100 63.9650 64.0075 23541 9.41 147 33 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.3450 64.5400 64.3450 64.3500 15819 3.22 50 11 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.8400 64.8400 64.8400 64.8400 4253 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Aug-14 65.0700 65.0700 65.0700 65.0700 1993 5.53 85 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)