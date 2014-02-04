Feb 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 78,463.01 million rupees Open interest* : 760,101 Total Traded Quantity : 1,193,575 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.1300 85.3000 84.7775 84.9875 40677 4824.79 56748 8849 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.6000 85.6900 85.2325 85.4225 6376 341.80 4003 521 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.1000 86.1000 85.8000 85.8100 414 2.92 34 16 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.0000 103.1800 102.2525 102.7225 25204 4637.44 45227 9162 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.3775 103.3800 102.8100 103.2600 3984 543.19 5272 867 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.8600 103.9975 103.3550 103.7750 655 19.10 184 37 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.0000 104.2500 104.0000 104.2500 50 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 62.1700 62.5200 61.8675 62.0600 9529 1963.01 31575 6201 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 62.6100 62.8400 62.2300 62.3975 1297 56.33 902 246 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 63.0000 63.0000 61.0350 61.7675 6 0.19 3 3 USDINR 25-Feb-14 63.1500 63.1775 62.7575 62.8875 480362 63275.28 1005414 56230 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.3950 63.5000 63.1100 63.2300 86605 2547.42 40278 2435 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.8675 63.8900 63.5175 63.6175 53889 136.49 2145 175 USDINR 28-May-14 64.1500 64.1500 63.8800 63.9850 23530 33.38 522 42 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4475 64.4800 64.2000 64.3200 16471 77.56 1206 34 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.7500 64.7900 64.6625 64.7500 4250 1.81 28 7 USDINR 26-Aug-14 65.0000 65.6000 64.7000 65.0000 1993 1.82 28 6 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 1338 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.6000 65.6000 65.6000 65.6000 1419 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.9000 65.9000 65.9000 65.9000 1020 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 1032 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)