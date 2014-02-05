Feb 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 72,715.04 million rupees Open interest* : 775,977 Total Traded Quantity : 1,100,508 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.9400 84.9400 84.6000 84.8675 41123 4461.10 52642 7661 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.2375 85.3725 85.0600 85.3125 9789 573.76 6737 570 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.6750 85.8050 85.6000 85.8250 421 1.72 20 11 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 102.6450 102.6450 101.9250 102.1900 23798 5439.05 53184 10029 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.9700 103.1100 102.4975 102.7550 4820 656.15 6376 880 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.5500 103.5500 103.1500 103.3600 646 10.75 104 25 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.8900 103.8900 103.7500 103.7500 61 2.60 25 4 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 62.0200 62.1000 61.7375 62.0600 8876 1322.14 21355 4082 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 62.2500 62.4225 62.1000 62.3975 1602 59.36 954 243 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 62.3000 62.3000 62.3000 62.5700 7 0.13 2 2 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.7400 62.8675 62.6400 62.8250 493063 58037.42 925071 53170 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.0650 63.2200 63.0000 63.1800 92956 1810.07 28683 1924 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4400 63.6200 63.4100 63.5850 54182 250.95 3952 258 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8225 63.9575 63.7600 63.9375 23762 51.64 809 40 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.2300 64.2575 64.1000 64.2575 16432 19.50 304 28 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.5000 64.6500 64.4700 64.6500 4439 18.70 290 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)