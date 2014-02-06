Feb 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 57,261.70 million rupees Open interest* : 795,285 Total Traded Quantity : 874,418 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.7025 84.8975 84.6500 84.7650 45214 3158.79 37269 5908 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.1550 85.3200 85.1050 85.2300 11778 432.63 5077 463 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2500 86.2500 85.6500 85.7500 419 0.51 6 5 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 102.1800 102.3975 102.0325 102.1000 26315 3553.61 34776 6018 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.7350 102.9500 102.6075 102.6575 6607 363.38 3538 388 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.2250 103.5025 103.2250 103.3250 646 1.65 16 13 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.0000 104.0000 103.7500 103.7500 61 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.7100 61.8700 61.5625 61.7225 8267 1020.48 16531 3778 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 62.1000 62.2000 61.9200 62.0575 1636 41.64 671 137 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.6800 62.7750 62.5650 62.6625 496139 46737.49 745636 41740 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.9725 63.1375 62.9250 63.0150 95534 1592.71 25265 1701 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.3650 63.5200 63.3500 63.4225 54007 249.24 3928 215 USDINR 28-May-14 63.7000 63.8425 63.7000 63.7725 23893 17.10 268 28 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.9300 64.9300 64.0525 64.1150 16411 81.30 1266 55 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.4400 64.5500 64.4400 64.5300 4569 10.39 161 11 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.7600 64.7600 64.7600 64.7600 1337 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.0200 65.8000 65.0200 65.3100 1420 0.33 5 5 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 1032 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)