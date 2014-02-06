Feb 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 57,261.70 million rupees
Open interest* : 795,285
Total Traded Quantity : 874,418
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.7025 84.8975 84.6500 84.7650 45214 3158.79 37269 5908
EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.1550 85.3200 85.1050 85.2300 11778 432.63 5077 463
EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2500 86.2500 85.6500 85.7500 419 0.51 6 5
GBPINR 25-Feb-14 102.1800 102.3975 102.0325 102.1000 26315 3553.61 34776 6018
GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.7350 102.9500 102.6075 102.6575 6607 363.38 3538 388
GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.2250 103.5025 103.2250 103.3250 646 1.65 16 13
GBPINR 28-May-14 104.0000 104.0000 103.7500 103.7500 61 0.31 3 3
JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.7100 61.8700 61.5625 61.7225 8267 1020.48 16531 3778
JPYINR 26-Mar-14 62.1000 62.2000 61.9200 62.0575 1636 41.64 671 137
USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.6800 62.7750 62.5650 62.6625 496139 46737.49 745636 41740
USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.9725 63.1375 62.9250 63.0150 95534 1592.71 25265 1701
USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.3650 63.5200 63.3500 63.4225 54007 249.24 3928 215
USDINR 28-May-14 63.7000 63.8425 63.7000 63.7725 23893 17.10 268 28
USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.9300 64.9300 64.0525 64.1150 16411 81.30 1266 55
USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.4400 64.5500 64.4400 64.5300 4569 10.39 161 11
USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.7600 64.7600 64.7600 64.7600 1337 0.06 1 1
USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.0200 65.8000 65.0200 65.3100 1420 0.33 5 5
USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 1032 0.07 1 1
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
