Feb 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 64,781.37 million rupees Open interest* : 811,504 Total Traded Quantity : 987,454 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.7000 85.1000 84.7000 84.7575 47297 4133.09 48690 7620 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.3600 85.5350 85.2000 85.2325 12481 358.93 4204 549 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.7500 86.0000 85.6600 85.6600 563 13.05 152 18 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 102.0000 102.3550 101.9300 102.0675 28040 4234.57 41457 7887 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.6000 102.9200 102.5050 102.6800 7467 545.07 5307 692 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.1050 103.5825 103.1050 103.2725 706 12.51 121 41 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.7500 104.0000 103.3500 103.7500 46 3.53 34 16 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.3125 61.3900 61.1100 61.1625 7533 1088.87 17777 3987 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.2025 61.7275 61.2025 61.5050 1414 61.24 994 306 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.5000 62.6450 62.4050 62.4500 507864 52253.43 835756 49385 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.9000 63.0050 62.7725 62.8125 94459 1694.38 26943 2339 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.2775 63.4100 63.1800 63.2225 54026 232.12 3667 241 USDINR 28-May-14 63.6300 63.7200 63.5500 63.5550 23604 29.85 469 43 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.0050 64.0550 63.9000 63.9475 16424 80.99 1266 44 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.3000 64.3600 64.3000 64.3450 4829 35.58 553 22 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.0350 65.0000 64.0350 64.5025 1994 0.45 7 7 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.4000 65.4000 64.7975 64.8250 1337 3.57 55 6 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.1500 65.1500 65.0600 65.0600 1420 0.13 2 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)