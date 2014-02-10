Feb 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 72,693.55 million rupees Open interest* : 832,983 Total Traded Quantity : 1,125,728 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.8525 85.4000 84.8425 85.3600 49592 3436.21 40345 6843 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.5000 85.8800 85.3200 85.8375 12635 201.68 2355 423 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.8500 86.3500 85.8475 86.2925 735 15.51 180 35 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 102.2500 102.7100 102.1950 102.6550 27599 3356.17 32755 6453 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.0000 103.2800 102.8000 103.2500 7381 211.59 2054 401 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.4000 103.8000 103.4000 103.7625 732 8.19 79 18 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.2500 104.2500 103.7500 103.7500 47 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.0900 61.3650 60.8450 61.3250 7629 1264.98 20703 3850 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.3250 61.7000 61.1925 61.6875 1534 32.42 527 176 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.3100 60.3100 60.3100 60.3100 12 0.30 5 1 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.3900 62.6625 62.2600 62.6200 524268 61082.61 977761 57129 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.7650 63.0250 62.6350 62.9975 99180 2184.65 34765 2551 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.1200 63.4125 63.0500 63.3625 53962 741.27 11724 537 USDINR 28-May-14 63.4900 63.7600 63.4350 63.7550 24031 102.41 1611 87 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.8775 64.1000 63.8700 64.1050 16673 30.42 475 35 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.2700 64.4600 64.2700 64.4600 4970 23.91 371 25 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.8000 64.9950 64.5000 64.8000 2003 1.04 16 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)