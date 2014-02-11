Feb 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 66,880.31 million rupees Open interest* : 833,935 Total Traded Quantity : 1,025,102 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.4100 85.6050 85.2100 85.3000 50280 3269.73 38287 7079 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.8600 86.0875 85.6350 85.8325 15997 820.72 9555 1033 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.4000 86.5600 86.3025 86.3275 1003 33.17 384 49 EURINR 26-Aug-14 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 25 2.20 25 5 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 102.7000 102.8750 102.3475 102.4975 26861 3613.26 35219 7316 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.1650 103.4500 102.9575 103.1450 11464 734.47 7122 789 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.9000 104.0200 103.5900 103.7550 699 30.83 297 38 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 46 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.1500 61.3675 60.9000 60.9600 6439 1137.54 18619 4118 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.6525 61.6850 61.2600 61.3000 1349 90.74 1480 267 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.5000 61.9300 61.4000 61.5700 18 0.86 14 5 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.4800 62.6500 62.3600 62.4025 515190 53994.11 864037 51458 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.8925 63.0100 62.7400 62.7725 104223 2506.59 39881 2451 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.2550 63.3900 63.1450 63.1675 54259 393.58 6226 325 USDINR 28-May-14 63.6300 63.7400 63.5000 63.5250 23550 147.80 2326 113 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.0425 64.1200 63.8800 63.9025 16652 42.59 666 27 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.3800 64.4900 64.3150 64.3375 4460 61.93 962 31 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.6100 64.6100 64.6100 64.6100 1420 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)