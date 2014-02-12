Feb 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 60,026.09 million rupees Open interest* : 850,450 Total Traded Quantity : 905,010 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.8975 85.0400 84.7750 84.9000 47025 3064.06 36097 7036 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.6000 85.6000 85.3175 85.4200 16086 251.75 2948 551 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.9200 86.1000 85.8275 86.0175 1029 11.95 139 44 EURINR 29-Dec-14 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 1 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 102.4775 103.0750 102.2750 103.0025 28144 6284.72 61241 11676 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.0000 103.6800 102.9300 103.6300 12023 712.36 6902 1100 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.6300 104.3000 102.6300 104.1850 886 62.64 604 88 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.3500 56 21.82 210 3 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 60.8000 60.8700 60.6525 60.8325 7199 806.86 13275 3105 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.1650 61.2500 61.0100 61.2000 1182 44.77 732 179 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.3825 61.3825 61.3825 61.3825 18 0.06 1 1 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.2425 62.3550 62.1750 62.2425 516973 45042.24 723502 47138 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.6200 62.7175 62.5475 62.6150 113747 3227.53 51531 2898 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.0225 63.1100 62.9500 63.0000 54035 295.51 4689 325 USDINR 28-May-14 63.3800 63.4550 63.3025 63.3675 23753 83.39 1315 75 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.7550 63.8100 63.6950 63.7500 16971 101.25 1588 96 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.0350 64.1500 64.0350 64.1400 4499 14.49 226 12 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 2003 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 1337 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.0500 65.0500 65.0000 65.0000 1420 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 1020 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 1032 0.07 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 11 0.20 3 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)