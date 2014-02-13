Feb 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 78,467.71 million rupees Open interest* : 874,938 Total Traded Quantity : 1,198,691 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 84.5975 85.5050 84.5625 85.3825 49434 4827.04 56733 10277 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.3200 86.0000 85.1500 85.8900 16695 486.39 5684 1006 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.6000 86.4500 85.6000 86.3525 1094 27.88 324 85 EURINR 29-Dec-14 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 89.0000 2 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.1400 104.0500 102.9975 103.9300 29832 4989.80 48120 10061 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.6300 104.6225 103.6300 104.5625 13365 622.46 5965 1123 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.6000 105.1800 103.6000 105.0625 1352 52.20 498 118 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.5000 105.7000 104.5000 105.3525 85 3.58 34 15 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 60.8200 61.3675 60.8175 61.3125 8942 1350.45 22082 4706 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.2200 61.7000 61.2200 61.6425 1371 36.35 591 168 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.9800 61.9800 61.9800 61.9800 23 0.31 5 1 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.0975 62.5325 62.0800 62.4725 538174 62276.87 998298 58350 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.4825 62.8850 62.4700 62.8200 109861 3126.26 49827 3312 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.9000 63.2600 62.9000 63.1875 55937 360.14 5703 383 USDINR 28-May-14 63.3075 63.6100 63.2575 63.5550 23929 61.58 971 68 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.6400 63.9400 63.6400 63.9125 16847 224.95 3524 116 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.1800 64.3300 64.1800 64.3100 4499 1.48 23 6 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.5500 64.7975 64.5500 64.7825 2159 19.44 301 17 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.7500 64.7500 64.7500 64.7500 1337 0.45 7 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)