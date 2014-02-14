Feb 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 87,141.01 million rupees Open interest* : 867,822 Total Traded Quantity : 1,337,561 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.4300 85.5075 84.9550 85.0375 49887 4364.06 51178 8670 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.7700 86.0000 85.4900 85.5875 16933 446.52 5205 780 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2500 86.5500 86.0000 86.0950 1185 60.57 702 84 EURINR 28-May-14 86.7500 86.7500 86.7500 86.4825 90 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.7975 104.1500 103.6125 103.7000 25174 5170.37 49764 9300 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.3000 104.7400 104.2600 104.3325 16808 1026.25 9819 1266 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 105.0000 105.2500 104.9000 104.9500 1387 25.54 243 51 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.4500 85 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.2850 61.4700 60.9600 61.0100 8950 1643.43 26861 5284 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.5600 61.8000 61.3350 61.3550 1278 48.99 796 229 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 62.4000 63.6000 62.0000 62.0000 23 2.82 45 6 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.0000 0 0.06 1 1 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.2625 62.4700 62.0300 62.0850 517019 69139.56 1109887 64124 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.6350 62.8275 62.3975 62.4475 116521 3998.34 63836 4453 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.0250 63.2100 62.8200 62.8600 60796 1031.82 16364 672 USDINR 28-May-14 63.4100 63.5600 63.1700 63.1900 23983 35.36 558 69 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.8025 63.8800 63.5500 63.5500 16622 49.35 775 51 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.2000 64.2000 63.9100 63.9475 5111 92.82 1449 37 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.6100 64.6300 64.2500 64.2500 2194 2.39 37 11 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.7500 65.3450 64.3800 64.8425 1337 2.27 35 9 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.9500 64.9500 64.9000 64.9000 1420 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 1019 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)