Feb 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 87,418.27 million rupees Open interest* : 875,041 Total Traded Quantity : 1,356,949 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.0275 85.2000 84.8450 84.9525 48774 2903.12 34150 6425 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.5450 85.7150 85.3700 85.4575 16924 372.04 4349 648 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.0000 86.2100 85.8850 85.8925 1223 7.49 87 40 EURINR 28-May-14 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 100 1.81 21 3 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.9400 104.3175 103.5500 103.6900 29678 5242.14 50433 10309 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.6950 104.9250 104.2025 104.3250 17027 566.11 5412 1131 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 105.1500 105.4900 104.7500 104.8550 1418 29.76 283 62 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.5000 106.0000 105.3500 105.3875 85 2.01 19 13 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 106.0000 106.0000 104.0000 104.0000 22 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.0700 61.1875 60.7775 60.8250 8851 934.67 15330 3469 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.4000 61.5150 61.1375 61.1825 1029 30.88 504 142 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.4000 61.4000 61.4000 61.4000 23 0.06 1 1 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.0000 62.1550 61.8525 61.9650 499839 72151.65 1163471 67061 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.3500 62.5200 62.2300 62.3300 137065 4478.11 71790 4747 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.7775 62.9300 62.6400 62.7275 63148 507.38 8084 462 USDINR 28-May-14 63.1575 63.2700 63.0100 63.1325 24586 106.05 1680 95 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.5000 63.6000 63.3900 63.4550 16816 70.52 1110 49 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.9100 64.0000 63.7350 63.8000 5146 10.28 161 16 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.2200 64.2200 64.2200 64.2200 2255 3.92 61 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 1032 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)