Feb 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,038.24 million rupees Open interest* : 840,037 Total Traded Quantity : 1,143,262 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.7500 85.9300 85.2025 85.2450 41298 5126.71 59927 10730 EURINR 26-Mar-14 86.2375 86.3725 85.7100 85.7350 20230 620.54 7204 1093 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.6000 86.8500 86.2500 86.2650 1782 96.13 1109 155 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 104.0525 104.1875 103.5525 103.6525 24329 4702.49 45269 8907 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.6000 104.7675 104.1700 104.2475 19358 678.42 6495 1003 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 105.1200 105.3500 104.7625 104.8175 1489 32.04 305 57 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.5000 105.5000 105.5000 105.5000 90 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 61.1000 61.3800 61.0525 61.0875 5778 1664.85 27200 5437 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.4450 61.7000 61.4000 61.4325 1043 74.94 1218 402 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.6800 14 0.12 2 2 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.3700 62.4950 62.2075 62.2475 425239 55235.65 886137 49636 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.6975 62.8250 62.5525 62.6000 176828 5633.71 89882 5014 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.0425 63.2100 62.9625 63.0050 71889 737.58 11694 596 USDINR 28-May-14 63.2000 63.5650 63.2000 63.3500 26094 193.11 3046 154 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.9000 64.9000 63.7000 63.7200 17196 67.64 1060 86 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.2000 64.2375 64.1000 64.1000 4093 173.99 2710 81 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.6000 64.6000 64.6000 64.6000 2255 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.5900 66.5900 66.3000 66.3000 1032 0.13 2 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)