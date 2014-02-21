Feb 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 66,209.98 million rupees Open interest* : 909,857 Total Traded Quantity : 1,000,388 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.4025 85.4300 85.0750 85.1500 35070 4136.80 48550 8084 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.8300 85.8300 85.5750 85.6425 28186 1364.06 15916 1472 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2350 86.3000 86.1000 86.1200 1907 29.65 344 37 EURINR 28-May-14 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 98 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.6425 103.7250 103.1975 103.5825 22255 4892.42 47270 10100 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.1650 104.2975 103.8000 104.1700 23250 1373.09 13193 1815 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.7000 104.8500 104.4500 104.7200 1553 23.77 227 61 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.1000 105.3000 105.0000 105.3000 86 1.26 12 10 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 104.1000 104.1000 104.1000 104.1000 21 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 60.7675 60.7725 60.5625 60.6350 6955 1043.47 17206 3861 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.3000 61.3000 60.9200 60.9725 1521 159.51 2615 557 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.9800 61.9800 60.4500 61.3000 23 0.74 12 8 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.2150 62.2250 62.0600 62.1100 422028 43502.39 700202 37498 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.5650 62.5800 62.4000 62.4300 235819 8449.35 135278 5862 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.9600 62.9600 62.7875 62.8275 75929 969.31 15422 601 USDINR 28-May-14 63.2975 63.2975 63.1675 63.1825 26250 56.46 893 59 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.6600 63.6600 63.5625 63.5700 17226 51.08 803 40 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.0200 64.0500 63.9400 63.9750 5636 154.24 2409 88 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.0050 64.7375 64.0050 64.3825 2255 2.00 31 8 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 1337 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 1420 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 1032 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)