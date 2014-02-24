Feb 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 87,751.81 million rupees Open interest* : 890,408 Total Traded Quantity : 1,338,393 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-14 85.0900 85.4425 85.0900 85.3400 25406 3743.24 43863 7722 EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.6950 85.9125 85.6800 85.8025 39255 2065.88 24079 2574 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.3500 86.3800 86.1700 86.2475 2518 72.66 842 106 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.2800 103.5325 103.0400 103.4050 12967 4878.42 47204 8871 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.6000 104.0900 103.3250 103.8975 31494 2392.15 23030 3085 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.6000 104.6875 104.2000 104.4750 1565 100.27 960 140 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.0000 105.1000 104.8000 104.8000 76 1.36 13 9 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 104.1000 105.5000 104.1000 105.5000 23 0.84 8 3 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 60.7000 60.8500 60.4700 60.6100 6436 1073.99 17699 4160 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.9925 61.1875 60.7925 60.9250 2239 253.23 4152 946 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.5000 61.5000 61.1800 61.4000 28 1.41 23 12 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.0875 62.1950 61.9250 62.0600 261357 50281.02 810043 36477 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.4450 62.5200 62.2500 62.3675 368397 20634.97 330683 13040 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8475 62.9000 62.6450 62.7475 86995 1602.08 25533 952 USDINR 28-May-14 63.2450 63.2700 63.0000 63.1300 27587 320.19 5071 246 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.6250 63.6700 63.3175 63.5250 17343 274.33 4318 163 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.0000 64.0300 63.7675 63.9225 5690 55.40 866 49 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.3000 65.3000 65.2500 65.2500 1032 0.39 6 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)