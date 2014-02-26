Feb 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 67,022.97 million rupees Open interest* : 805,901 Total Traded Quantity : 1,035,972 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.4925 85.6875 85.4125 85.6075 52066 2590.83 30285 6155 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.9175 86.1200 85.8625 86.0350 5142 149.83 1742 324 EURINR 28-May-14 86.3675 86.7900 86.3000 86.5000 195 51.80 599 32 EURINR 26-Jun-14 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 17 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.8900 104.1000 103.6000 104.0225 46294 4187.21 40313 8675 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.3075 104.6325 104.2375 104.5475 2583 155.03 1485 376 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.7450 105.1650 104.7450 105.0350 85 29.09 277 18 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.8500 60.9800 60.7450 60.9050 6410 1225.45 20132 4253 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.0850 61.3150 61.0800 61.2650 118 8.14 133 49 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.2500 62.3750 62.1125 62.3150 515939 53212.99 854722 48740 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.5750 62.7225 62.4600 62.6725 102758 4228.19 67542 2284 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9400 63.0400 62.8000 62.9725 41667 822.86 13076 501 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.2800 63.4050 63.1550 63.3700 18987 223.42 3529 147 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.6400 63.7325 63.5375 63.6700 6422 46.22 726 33 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.1025 64.1025 63.9800 64.0775 2471 21.96 343 13 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.3600 64.3900 64.3600 64.3900 1338 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.7675 65.2200 64.7200 64.9975 1419 13.25 204 6 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.2950 65.2950 65.0650 65.0650 1019 12.78 196 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 65.5000 65.7500 65.5000 65.7500 820 26.48 404 17 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.9000 66.1000 65.9000 65.9975 151 17.22 261 16 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)