Feb 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 73,321.00 million rupees Open interest* : 754,613 Total Traded Quantity : 1,098,251 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.5925 86.1425 85.4200 85.8025 50903 6397.26 74623 13035 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.4100 86.6000 85.8450 86.2550 5322 215.43 2499 555 EURINR 28-May-14 86.3500 87.0000 86.3000 86.6875 427 27.51 318 69 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.0300 104.5400 103.8000 103.9675 34525 6834.34 65569 13004 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.6000 105.1000 104.3925 104.5750 3616 644.82 6153 1008 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.9900 105.5000 104.9900 105.0425 141 16.20 154 48 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 106.0000 106.0000 105.5000 105.5050 24 0.32 3 3 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.1425 61.4950 60.9950 61.0650 4034 1904.30 31065 6421 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.5800 61.8250 61.3700 61.4600 617 56.91 924 278 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.3000 62.4800 62.1650 62.2175 467379 53104.84 851613 42432 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.6900 62.8250 62.5600 62.6075 106587 2057.42 32797 1760 USDINR 28-May-14 63.0100 63.1600 62.9200 62.9675 46799 1394.26 22098 710 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.3525 63.5100 63.2900 63.3325 18629 291.59 4598 121 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.8850 63.8850 63.6950 63.6975 6553 202.28 3171 38 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.1500 64.2375 64.0275 64.0375 2368 15.13 236 13 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.5100 64.5300 64.4000 64.4000 1338 30.13 467 15 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.8875 65.0000 64.7000 64.7000 1569 29.41 453 12 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.1000 65.3675 65.1000 65.2000 1000 33.37 512 3 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.3125 66.1850 65.0700 65.6275 1101 12.94 198 4 USDINR 28-Jan-15 65.7000 65.7500 65.5025 65.5525 1380 42.67 650 47 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.9150 65.9150 65.9150 65.9150 301 9.89 150 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)