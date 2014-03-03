Mar 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 66,357.01 million rupees Open interest* : 793,559 Total Traded Quantity : 1,015,732 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.7950 85.9350 85.6175 85.8900 45596 3027.17 35310 5191 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2500 86.4200 86.1175 86.4025 10887 1059.46 12292 913 EURINR 28-May-14 86.5500 86.8000 86.5000 86.7275 473 5.37 62 20 EURINR 26-Jun-14 87.6950 87.6950 87.6950 87.6950 97 7.02 80 1 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.0200 104.3800 103.9425 104.3325 33807 3935.55 37787 7618 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.7500 105.0250 104.6100 104.9775 8235 941.45 8989 980 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.1275 105.5700 105.1275 105.5325 175 4.32 41 22 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 105.5000 106.0000 105.5000 106.0000 36 1.38 13 5 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.2650 61.6400 61.2375 61.6075 6970 1210.54 19710 4132 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.6775 62.0000 61.6200 61.9875 873 38.98 631 181 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.2025 62.3875 62.1200 62.3625 483011 50412.75 809819 44077 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.6300 62.7800 62.5300 62.7625 121717 4217.87 67368 2474 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9400 63.1175 62.8900 63.1050 44451 1044.55 16576 620 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.3325 63.5000 63.2575 63.4800 20624 320.60 5061 227 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.6600 63.8125 63.6600 63.8125 6704 25.94 407 17 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.0600 64.1575 64.0600 64.1500 2375 2.31 36 8 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.2125 64.2125 64.2125 64.2125 1338 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.8000 65.4000 64.6575 65.1100 1567 1.50 23 12 USDINR 26-Nov-14 64.9350 65.5600 64.9000 65.2825 1249 26.69 411 6 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.6975 65.7450 65.2375 65.2375 1242 23.73 361 3 USDINR 28-Jan-15 65.7000 65.7000 65.5125 65.5800 1742 23.87 364 5 USDINR 25-Feb-15 66.4350 66.4350 66.0000 66.0000 390 25.91 390 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)