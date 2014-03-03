BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co gets work order of 1.23 bln rupees
* Says got work order of INR 1.23 billion from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal
Mar 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 66,357.01 million rupees Open interest* : 793,559 Total Traded Quantity : 1,015,732 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.7950 85.9350 85.6175 85.8900 45596 3027.17 35310 5191 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2500 86.4200 86.1175 86.4025 10887 1059.46 12292 913 EURINR 28-May-14 86.5500 86.8000 86.5000 86.7275 473 5.37 62 20 EURINR 26-Jun-14 87.6950 87.6950 87.6950 87.6950 97 7.02 80 1 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.0200 104.3800 103.9425 104.3325 33807 3935.55 37787 7618 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.7500 105.0250 104.6100 104.9775 8235 941.45 8989 980 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.1275 105.5700 105.1275 105.5325 175 4.32 41 22 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 105.5000 106.0000 105.5000 106.0000 36 1.38 13 5 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.2650 61.6400 61.2375 61.6075 6970 1210.54 19710 4132 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.6775 62.0000 61.6200 61.9875 873 38.98 631 181 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.2025 62.3875 62.1200 62.3625 483011 50412.75 809819 44077 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.6300 62.7800 62.5300 62.7625 121717 4217.87 67368 2474 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9400 63.1175 62.8900 63.1050 44451 1044.55 16576 620 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.3325 63.5000 63.2575 63.4800 20624 320.60 5061 227 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.6600 63.8125 63.6600 63.8125 6704 25.94 407 17 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.0600 64.1575 64.0600 64.1500 2375 2.31 36 8 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.2125 64.2125 64.2125 64.2125 1338 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.8000 65.4000 64.6575 65.1100 1567 1.50 23 12 USDINR 26-Nov-14 64.9350 65.5600 64.9000 65.2825 1249 26.69 411 6 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.6975 65.7450 65.2375 65.2375 1242 23.73 361 3 USDINR 28-Jan-15 65.7000 65.7000 65.5125 65.5800 1742 23.87 364 5 USDINR 25-Feb-15 66.4350 66.4350 66.0000 66.0000 390 25.91 390 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 20 Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.16 percent at 7103 points on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.