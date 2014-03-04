Mar 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 82,183.26 million rupees Open interest* : 768,891 Total Traded Quantity : 1,255,938 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.7150 85.7450 85.4250 85.6175 42585 3715.91 43408 8894 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2200 86.2600 85.9925 86.1650 12211 545.54 6334 924 EURINR 28-May-14 86.6825 86.7000 86.4500 86.6175 511 13.43 155 24 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.9500 104.1175 103.5550 103.7825 27430 6190.91 59605 12046 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.6500 104.7800 104.2600 104.4725 9363 786.75 7523 1107 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.1725 105.3000 104.8500 105.0000 435 44.24 421 61 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 105.5000 105.7500 105.2500 105.2500 30 1.16 11 6 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 61.4600 61.4800 60.9525 61.0600 6584 1515.64 24766 5802 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.8775 61.8775 61.3500 61.4400 1285 57.17 929 196 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.3850 62.4900 62.0875 62.2025 450869 64674.32 1038867 57516 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.7925 62.8650 62.5100 62.5975 141648 3609.66 57605 3052 USDINR 28-May-14 63.1450 63.2000 62.8500 62.9425 44299 812.15 12898 520 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.5600 63.5600 63.2500 63.3150 19673 210.80 3329 106 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.8000 63.8000 63.6500 63.7500 6689 4.02 63 11 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.2350 64.2350 64.0500 64.1000 2375 1.35 21 5 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.7850 64.7850 64.5000 64.5000 1337 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.2600 64.2600 64.2600 64.2600 1567 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)