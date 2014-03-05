Mar 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 68,315.72 million rupees Open interest* : 868,399 Total Traded Quantity : 1,042,444 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.5000 85.5000 84.9175 84.9800 39493 3707.02 43518 9149 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.9275 85.9325 85.5400 85.6125 13526 543.19 6333 833 EURINR 28-May-14 86.3675 86.3675 85.9700 86.0400 704 32.76 380 55 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.6275 103.7025 103.2400 103.3375 29237 4723.83 45646 10041 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.3575 104.4000 103.9900 104.1000 15364 1219.50 11704 1358 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.8100 104.8900 104.5450 104.6175 811 51.73 494 58 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 105.2500 105.4000 105.2500 105.2500 30 0.32 3 3 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.8475 60.9000 60.5000 60.5375 8170 1124.05 18508 4506 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.2450 61.2575 60.9000 60.9075 1261 35.59 583 177 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.6000 0 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Mar-14 62.1550 62.2250 61.9100 61.9600 491986 48891.74 787702 42673 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.5600 62.6275 62.3300 62.3750 181957 6184.49 98960 3707 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9000 62.9200 62.6650 62.7100 46079 1258.12 20045 633 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.2800 63.3000 63.0700 63.1150 23162 388.10 6150 186 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.6300 63.6300 63.4400 63.5100 7562 96.22 1515 44 USDINR 26-Aug-14 63.9175 63.9550 63.7700 63.8400 2343 3.64 57 11 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.4475 64.4475 64.1000 64.1000 1338 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.4500 64.4500 64.4500 64.4500 1567 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.1000 65.1000 64.8000 64.8000 1224 1.69 26 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.1000 65.1000 65.0325 65.0350 1032 13.72 211 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 65.7000 65.7350 65.7000 65.7350 1400 23.80 362 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 66.3000 66.3000 65.6650 65.6650 153 15.96 243 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)