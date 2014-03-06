Mar 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 79,193.17 million rupees Open interest* : 895,186 Total Traded Quantity : 1,229,794 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.7400 84.7400 84.2300 84.3825 40076 3477.93 41163 8208 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.2950 85.3475 84.8000 84.9550 16239 559.17 6572 990 EURINR 28-May-14 85.7800 85.7800 85.3800 85.4625 766 10.62 124 24 EURINR 26-Jun-14 85.5150 86.0000 85.5125 86.0000 23 7.87 92 4 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.2075 103.2075 102.5150 102.6700 30977 4770.24 46385 9533 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.8850 103.8975 103.2725 103.4225 18523 1094.64 10567 1233 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.4800 104.4800 103.7675 103.9400 1014 36.21 348 52 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 104.8500 104.8500 104.5000 104.5000 30 0.42 4 4 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.1675 60.1875 59.7500 59.8300 8981 1019.05 16996 4259 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.5675 60.5850 60.1125 60.2225 1156 56.06 930 289 JPYINR 28-May-14 60.0700 60.5250 60.0700 60.5250 2 0.24 4 2 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.7400 61.7400 61.3275 61.3975 489284 59516.60 967459 55535 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.1150 62.1525 61.7425 61.8175 206245 6327.38 102154 5422 USDINR 28-May-14 62.5175 62.5175 62.0675 62.1450 46280 884.42 14196 617 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.8950 62.9075 62.4950 62.5600 19325 1051.78 16781 561 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.5300 63.5300 62.9000 62.9875 9569 292.61 4639 211 USDINR 26-Aug-14 63.5500 63.6000 63.3000 63.3500 2808 56.91 897 59 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.8000 63.9000 63.6000 63.6000 1344 3.32 52 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.6975 64.6975 63.7225 64.3800 1417 11.48 180 5 USDINR 26-Nov-14 64.7500 64.8000 64.6400 64.6400 974 16.16 250 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 153 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)