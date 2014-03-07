Mar 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,933.04 million rupees Open interest* : 914,115 Total Traded Quantity : 1,188,038 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.6500 85.3225 84.6500 85.1725 43349 4565.17 53752 9552 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.3675 85.8800 85.3025 85.7625 16151 395.40 4622 881 EURINR 28-May-14 85.9000 86.3000 85.7200 86.2550 819 6.03 70 34 EURINR 26-Jun-14 86.4700 86.4700 86.4150 86.4150 23 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.6100 102.9000 102.3100 102.7650 33738 3981.50 38812 8711 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.2300 103.6225 103.0500 103.5100 18572 323.05 3127 616 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.9000 104.1100 103.6000 104.0650 1133 58.64 564 65 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.5075 59.7275 59.4125 59.6175 12585 1164.15 19545 4064 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.9175 60.0675 59.7700 59.9550 1197 55.75 930 223 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.1900 61.3925 61.1125 61.3025 485240 60135.98 981681 53366 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.6600 61.7975 61.3025 61.7200 214509 4076.37 66121 3669 USDINR 28-May-14 61.9550 62.1125 61.8775 62.0450 48704 526.05 8485 419 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.3350 62.4625 62.2550 62.4050 20121 584.38 9368 278 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.8300 62.8450 62.6900 62.8150 9754 41.69 664 51 USDINR 26-Aug-14 63.0900 63.2450 63.0600 63.2450 2863 13.20 209 14 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.5000 63.5150 63.5000 63.5150 1344 3.24 51 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 63.8000 63.8000 63.7475 63.7475 1417 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 1032 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 65.2000 65.2000 64.8000 64.8000 1400 1.30 20 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.8000 65.1000 64.8000 65.1000 164 0.78 12 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)