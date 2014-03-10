Mar 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 85,499.58 million rupees Open interest* : 895,858 Total Traded Quantity : 1,329,210 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.3525 85.4675 84.6425 84.7225 34127 4926.95 57907 10148 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.9000 86.0500 85.2875 85.3525 18394 687.62 8026 1159 EURINR 28-May-14 86.3400 86.3900 85.7400 85.7550 841 7.05 82 22 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.8900 103.0875 101.6675 101.7375 33662 5353.43 52299 11389 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.6350 103.8050 102.4175 102.4775 19204 664.19 6450 914 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.3000 104.3000 102.9200 102.6300 1312 41.81 406 58 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.9300 103.9300 103.9000 103.9000 29 0.73 7 3 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 105.0000 105.1500 104.7500 104.7500 13 0.84 8 7 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.6800 59.7900 59.1000 59.1500 12793 1034.07 17383 4320 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.1425 60.1425 59.4825 59.5175 1182 28.89 483 173 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.6000 59.6000 59.6000 59.6000 7 0.30 5 2 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.4600 61.5750 61.0300 61.0800 470403 69627.33 1135585 57374 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.8900 61.9750 61.4500 61.4950 217206 2663.79 43144 2974 USDINR 28-May-14 62.2225 62.2900 61.7650 61.8200 49382 269.79 4349 295 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.6000 62.6600 62.1875 62.1950 20305 124.52 1995 118 USDINR 28-Jul-14 63.0100 63.0300 62.5700 62.6125 9833 20.20 321 46 USDINR 26-Aug-14 63.3575 63.3575 63.0400 63.0400 3372 42.01 665 34 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.4000 63.4000 63.4000 63.4000 1344 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 64.0000 64.0000 63.7000 63.7000 1417 5.31 83 10 USDINR 29-Dec-14 64.4200 64.4200 64.4000 64.4000 1032 0.71 11 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)