Mar 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 89,731.44 million rupees Open interest* : 902,991 Total Traded Quantity : 1,415,657 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.7100 84.7600 84.3075 84.6450 37745 4131.70 48894 9120 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.2075 85.3625 84.9450 85.2225 19402 507.94 5968 1227 EURINR 28-May-14 85.7550 85.7575 85.3975 85.6625 926 16.17 189 47 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 101.5925 101.7825 101.2075 101.6325 31911 4720.11 46520 10053 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.2375 102.4975 101.9500 102.3425 19371 462.22 4524 1193 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.6400 102.9925 102.5000 102.9000 1097 37.26 363 66 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 29 0.61 6 1 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.1175 59.3500 58.8950 59.2925 11721 1045.74 17689 4472 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.5000 59.6875 59.2800 59.6675 1151 56.62 952 219 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.0500 61.2075 60.8000 61.1750 474743 73333.70 1202510 65679 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.4475 61.5850 61.2200 61.5550 220445 3924.91 63937 3520 USDINR 28-May-14 61.7500 61.8950 61.5475 61.8525 50475 754.65 12230 573 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.1800 62.2400 61.9300 62.2175 20297 482.73 7779 275 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.5300 62.5900 62.3200 62.5875 8321 181.76 2912 100 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.7425 62.9600 62.6750 62.8900 3732 32.70 521 38 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.6400 64.1950 63.6400 63.7200 1162 20.66 322 6 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.3625 64.7475 64.3625 64.7025 463 21.97 341 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)