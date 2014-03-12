Mar 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,994.87 million rupees Open interest* : 863,860 Total Traded Quantity : 1,173,283 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.8500 85.3000 84.8225 85.2150 37929 4355.98 51230 9027 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.4850 85.8825 85.4375 85.7975 20932 504.64 5895 1392 EURINR 28-May-14 85.9800 86.2500 85.9800 86.2025 1028 9.73 113 51 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 101.8250 102.2125 101.7000 101.9175 32097 5869.61 57562 11142 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.5750 102.9000 102.5150 102.6650 19519 750.86 7311 1112 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.2900 103.3500 103.1000 103.1500 1117 3.92 38 23 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.4500 59.8875 59.4500 59.8575 9136 1225.17 20526 4708 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.8675 60.2200 59.8675 60.1950 1207 31.77 529 157 JPYINR 28-May-14 60.0000 60.2500 60.0000 60.2500 7 6.01 100 7 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.2550 61.5000 61.2250 61.4450 427868 58980.18 961224 51160 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.6600 61.8850 61.6325 61.8400 220353 3335.29 54012 2769 USDINR 28-May-14 61.9650 62.1750 61.9500 62.1375 52645 514.67 8293 471 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.3625 62.5100 62.3000 62.4625 19579 173.47 2780 172 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.6550 62.8325 62.6500 62.7700 8491 65.02 1036 48 USDINR 26-Aug-14 63.1350 63.1350 63.0375 63.0875 4145 46.17 732 36 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.3200 63.4400 63.3200 63.4400 1444 19.33 305 8 USDINR 29-Oct-14 63.7800 63.8200 63.7800 63.8000 1417 19.78 310 7 USDINR 26-Nov-14 64.0900 64.1000 64.0900 64.1000 1262 7.69 120 3 USDINR 29-Dec-14 64.3500 64.4000 64.3500 64.4000 1118 25.75 400 9 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.7500 64.7500 64.7025 64.7500 1600 14.69 227 14 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.2000 65.2000 64.8000 65.0325 966 35.13 540 40 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)