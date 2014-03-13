Mar 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,428.17 million rupees Open interest* : 834,815 Total Traded Quantity : 1,166,091 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.0600 85.5800 84.8850 85.4775 41390 4212.51 49421 9669 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.5850 86.1225 85.5000 86.0650 21995 519.24 6048 1335 EURINR 28-May-14 86.0000 86.5000 85.9000 86.4575 1268 24.35 282 102 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 101.8100 102.4450 101.5150 102.3075 28871 6241.41 61192 10606 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.4950 103.1050 102.2650 102.9600 18450 596.71 5806 857 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.8025 103.5800 102.8025 103.5075 1120 13.22 128 34 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.9900 103.9900 103.9900 103.9900 30 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.0000 60.0000 59.4200 59.7650 7376 884.20 14826 3897 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.9200 60.1700 59.7875 60.1175 1136 23.46 391 129 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.2400 61.3650 61.0225 61.2925 391224 58662.58 959087 50574 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.6600 61.7500 61.4125 61.6900 230941 3579.72 58140 3407 USDINR 28-May-14 61.8875 62.0500 61.7225 61.9825 53795 319.31 5161 334 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.2475 62.3700 62.0725 62.3075 19454 188.45 3031 158 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.5075 62.7400 62.4500 62.6550 9084 62.12 994 44 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.8000 62.9400 62.7650 62.9400 4075 41.25 657 26 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 1444 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 63.5000 63.5000 63.5000 63.5000 1418 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.7000 63.9200 63.7000 63.9200 1075 39.81 624 21 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.1000 65.1500 64.8000 65.1475 669 19.48 299 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)