Mar 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 100,052.37 million rupees Open interest* : 814,657 Total Traded Quantity : 1,548,378 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.2925 85.5000 85.0575 85.1200 35932 4810.21 56408 9707 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.7775 86.0500 85.2000 85.7100 18472 1060.19 12346 1953 EURINR 28-May-14 86.3000 86.4000 86.1000 86.1500 1307 18.12 210 56 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 102.3150 102.5750 101.7200 101.7800 14649 7031.72 68829 12270 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.2075 103.2425 102.4500 102.4950 16979 742.36 7211 1188 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.7500 103.7500 103.0000 103.0575 1154 30.01 290 63 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.0300 103.0300 103.0300 103.0300 30 0.21 2 1 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.3000 103.3000 103.3000 103.3000 13 0.21 2 1 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.4975 60.7800 60.2600 60.4350 6470 1637.72 27047 6351 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.8925 61.1325 60.6600 60.7900 1389 59.40 975 331 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.1200 7 0.12 2 1 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.5050 61.7300 61.2625 61.3075 400542 74273.70 1207685 64054 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.9325 62.1375 61.7000 61.7325 223042 8476.58 136777 7021 USDINR 28-May-14 62.2475 62.4025 62.0000 62.0500 54764 1103.56 17716 963 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.5725 62.7000 62.3300 62.3900 20103 357.93 5720 308 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.9375 63.0400 62.6800 62.7675 10955 347.17 5526 241 USDINR 26-Aug-14 63.2150 63.3400 62.9800 63.0875 4226 100.80 1595 65 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.4000 63.4000 63.4000 63.4000 1444 0.63 10 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 63.8000 63.8000 63.8000 63.8000 1417 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 1093 1.61 25 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.8900 64.8900 64.8900 64.8900 669 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)