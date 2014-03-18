Mar 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 61,014.08 million rupees Open interest* : 806,421 Total Traded Quantity : 960,682 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 85.2000 85.2700 84.9675 85.1875 35180 2649.49 31120 6324 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.7500 85.8250 85.5975 85.7625 18603 226.52 2643 539 EURINR 28-May-14 86.0000 86.2200 84.8000 86.1975 1133 43.54 506 61 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 101.8275 101.9025 101.5500 101.8025 13065 3243.54 31884 6684 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.4700 102.5850 102.2700 102.5175 16902 185.87 1815 449 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.9000 103.0025 102.8050 103.0025 1124 9.06 88 22 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.2100 60.5675 59.9575 60.5025 5907 989.19 16415 4589 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.4450 60.9000 60.3425 60.8575 1428 57.74 953 334 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.2300 61.3625 61.0250 61.3175 380018 48396.24 790757 44030 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.5900 61.7650 61.4625 61.7325 236036 4554.97 73933 3610 USDINR 28-May-14 61.9000 62.0775 61.7800 62.0450 55381 392.02 6331 416 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.2350 62.4000 62.1225 62.3675 21058 151.03 2427 121 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.5925 62.7575 62.5925 62.7450 11058 37.75 602 18 USDINR 26-Aug-14 63.0000 63.0400 63.0000 63.0875 4420 31.45 499 12 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.3500 63.3500 63.3500 63.3500 1445 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 64.4975 64.4975 64.1025 64.3000 1094 25.78 401 3 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.8850 64.8850 64.1525 64.2725 1800 13.31 207 5 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.2950 65.2950 65.2950 65.2950 769 6.53 100 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)