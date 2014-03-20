Mar 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,358.58 million rupees Open interest* : 807,801 Total Traded Quantity : 1,298,933 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.9500 84.9650 84.4200 84.5250 29777 4322.81 51072 9467 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.5500 85.5600 84.9850 85.1000 17502 1196.21 14033 2041 EURINR 28-May-14 85.8925 85.8925 85.4075 85.4850 1318 60.83 710 98 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.4150 20 0.43 5 4 EURINR 28-Jul-14 86.4025 86.4025 86.3000 86.3000 2 0.17 2 2 EURINR 26-Aug-14 86.5600 86.5600 86.5600 86.5600 26 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 101.3800 101.6300 101.2000 101.4075 16472 4277.44 42190 8020 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.2200 102.3375 101.9125 102.1000 14689 1066.26 10446 1269 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.7025 102.7475 102.5000 102.5700 1059 25.95 253 35 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.2000 29 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 60.5300 60.5300 59.7800 59.9625 6446 1165.68 19451 4408 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.3075 60.3925 60.1550 60.3325 1448 45.05 747 226 JPYINR 28-May-14 60.7000 60.7000 60.3500 60.6500 20 0.85 14 4 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.3900 61.4850 61.1425 61.4225 363241 61070.54 996183 57040 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.7700 61.8850 61.5900 61.8425 246942 8967.25 145256 7176 USDINR 28-May-14 62.1650 62.2000 61.9100 62.1700 60836 641.52 10339 561 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.4500 62.5300 62.2600 62.5000 22095 98.73 1583 119 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.6500 62.9000 62.6200 62.8700 13012 173.37 2763 180 USDINR 26-Aug-14 63.1075 63.2400 62.9500 63.2025 6114 203.63 3231 137 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.1400 63.5000 63.1400 63.5000 1771 26.65 421 16 USDINR 29-Oct-14 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 1417 0.64 10 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 64.2000 64.4000 64.2000 64.4000 1125 3.21 50 5 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.6000 64.7500 64.6000 64.7500 1601 0.13 2 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.0000 65.0275 64.8900 64.9975 839 11.05 170 22 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)