Mar 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 72,321.26 million rupees Open interest* : 815,345 Total Traded Quantity : 1,132,923 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Mar-14 84.3775 84.3825 84.1250 84.2200 28174 3205.05 38046 7102 EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.9000 84.9550 84.7075 84.7825 18199 1088.94 12838 1554 EURINR 28-May-14 85.3225 85.3350 85.1125 85.2150 1516 76.62 899 103 EURINR 26-Aug-14 86.4000 86.4000 86.4000 86.4000 27 0.09 1 1 EURINR 29-Dec-14 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 2 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 101.2000 101.2000 100.6725 100.7900 14959 4008.07 39744 7863 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.7650 101.8150 101.3775 101.4875 15230 565.45 5568 1017 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.3000 102.3000 101.9600 102.0175 1052 17.24 169 58 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.6000 102.7500 102.6000 102.7025 88 7.59 74 19 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0000 103.2500 103.0000 103.2500 17 0.41 4 4 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.7925 60.0725 59.6600 59.7375 6155 841.07 14060 3788 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.2500 60.4200 60.0600 60.0975 1436 69.17 1149 334 USDINR 26-Mar-14 61.1925 61.4600 61.0125 61.0650 353643 52529.79 859499 53054 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.6475 61.7000 61.4400 61.4875 262306 8677.05 141005 6824 USDINR 28-May-14 61.9775 62.0075 61.7575 61.8225 60631 814.89 13176 587 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.3100 62.3100 62.1000 62.1500 22659 218.28 3512 203 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.7025 62.7025 62.4600 62.5200 14021 100.47 1607 82 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.8800 63.0000 62.8300 62.8500 6244 9.19 146 12 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.1500 63.2900 63.1500 63.1600 2026 16.74 265 7 USDINR 29-Oct-14 63.4500 63.4500 63.4500 63.4500 1417 3.17 50 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 64.1975 64.1975 64.1975 64.1975 1175 6.42 100 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 64.1700 64.1700 64.1700 64.1700 1115 0.64 10 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 64.8000 1801 12.96 200 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.9650 65.0000 64.7025 64.7075 1452 51.85 800 30 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India