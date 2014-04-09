Apr 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 67,079.32 million rupees Open interest* : 762,776 Total Traded Quantity : 1,065,995 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.0100 83.4125 82.8925 83.3675 47760 3699.62 44462 7845 EURINR 28-May-14 83.4900 83.9400 83.3500 83.8350 8857 643.01 7685 758 EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.8000 84.2525 83.8000 84.2400 616 21.67 258 60 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.7250 84.7250 84.7250 84.7250 108 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Mar-15 86.6100 87.2000 86.6100 87.2000 6 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.8225 101.2125 100.4700 101.1325 23183 3576.08 35430 8240 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.3450 101.7575 101.1550 101.7225 3388 232.39 2290 614 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.3900 102.3975 101.3900 102.2500 525 21.22 208 72 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.6000 102.8500 102.5175 102.8450 74 0.72 7 7 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.0100 59.3050 58.9650 59.2450 9113 805.91 13630 3484 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.2900 59.6000 59.2750 59.5775 1788 64.62 1088 265 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.8300 59.8900 59.8300 59.8900 146 0.12 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 60.2100 61.1500 60.2100 60.6800 1 0.12 2 2 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.2800 60.4950 60.1300 60.4350 454173 54233.67 898957 47702 USDINR 28-May-14 60.5950 60.8475 60.4900 60.7875 121734 2964.24 48828 2372 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.0000 61.1800 60.8500 61.1675 30429 151.08 2474 220 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.2525 61.5500 61.1925 61.4900 18727 84.14 1370 98 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.3525 62.3525 61.5450 61.8575 13229 49.92 808 60 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.8800 62.2150 61.8800 62.1925 8903 352.21 5673 156 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.3900 62.4500 62.3900 62.4500 2463 23.28 373 5 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.7400 62.7800 62.7000 62.7800 2341 28.18 449 12 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.1400 63.1500 63.1000 63.1500 2007 59.41 941 8 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.5700 63.5700 63.4500 63.5700 2420 22.95 361 5 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8200 63.9000 63.7225 63.8650 9655 26.94 422 14 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.1000 64.2000 63.9700 64.1675 1130 17.56 274 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)