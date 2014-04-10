Apr 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 68,398.95 million rupees Open interest* : 784,577 Total Traded Quantity : 1,092,520 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.5000 83.7975 83.4500 83.5950 48863 3141.00 37561 7353 EURINR 28-May-14 83.9800 84.2500 83.9100 84.0400 9691 322.10 3831 662 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.4725 84.6200 84.3700 84.5500 937 36.42 431 49 EURINR 27-Mar-15 87.9000 87.9000 87.9000 87.9000 9 0.26 3 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.9550 101.6225 100.8300 101.1025 25149 3447.92 34045 7788 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.9050 102.1500 101.5200 101.6475 3554 113.72 1117 280 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4800 102.7000 102.1500 102.2300 538 4.00 39 26 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.2450 59.5000 59.2200 59.3075 9388 815.71 13733 3209 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.6200 59.8250 59.5875 59.6275 1880 11.40 191 84 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 60.1000 60.6000 59.5000 60.2000 146 0.30 5 4 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.3000 60.5400 60.2500 60.2975 468320 57583.28 953594 51637 USDINR 28-May-14 60.6825 60.8850 60.6200 60.6650 127799 2193.45 36112 2186 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.0600 61.2300 60.9800 61.0225 32103 342.92 5611 309 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.3850 61.5900 61.3375 61.3850 18544 134.50 2189 100 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.8800 61.8875 61.6975 61.7400 13551 74.06 1199 50 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2250 62.2250 62.0200 62.0875 11108 163.15 2628 81 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.1500 63.1500 63.1500 63.1500 2047 2.53 40 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.7500 63.8000 63.7500 63.8000 9655 0.70 11 2 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.2000 64.2000 64.0000 64.1000 1295 11.55 180 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)