Apr 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 57,902.83 million rupees Open interest* : 799,725 Total Traded Quantity : 923,194 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.0525 84.8700 83.8050 83.8525 52088 2961.06 35271 6578 EURINR 28-May-14 84.5125 84.5675 84.2500 84.2875 10423 174.01 2061 385 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.9575 84.9575 84.6950 84.7150 941 5.25 62 17 EURINR 28-Jan-15 87.9000 87.9000 87.8000 87.8000 9 0.88 10 6 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.2600 101.5675 100.9550 101.0125 25535 2830.44 27943 6812 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.0700 102.0850 101.5200 101.5800 3836 137.12 1346 293 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.5600 102.6200 102.2000 102.2050 547 3.48 34 14 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.5000 104.0000 103.0000 103.0000 73 1.14 11 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.2500 104.5000 104.2500 104.5000 101 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.5850 59.6425 59.2625 59.5400 10277 1157.69 19472 4007 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.8825 59.9075 59.5850 59.8800 1983 13.52 226 95 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.5025 60.5900 60.3700 60.4100 461571 47427.38 784515 41392 USDINR 28-May-14 60.9000 60.9525 60.7300 60.7875 134355 2238.50 36801 2080 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.2675 61.3000 61.0900 61.1500 35039 435.02 7112 264 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.5800 61.6200 61.4600 61.4900 19071 91.32 1484 73 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.0025 62.0025 61.8250 61.8600 14044 67.14 1085 46 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2900 62.2900 62.1600 62.2100 14035 350.41 5629 171 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.5600 62.5600 62.5000 62.5000 2488 1.63 26 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.7750 62.9100 62.7750 62.9100 2333 1.13 18 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0000 64.0000 63.8500 63.8500 9655 2.75 43 9 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.0000 64.3000 64.0000 64.2000 1321 2.76 43 11 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.